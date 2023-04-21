The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 19 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .271 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
  • Carroll has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).
  • Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (20.0%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has an RBI in five of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
