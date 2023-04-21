The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 19 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .271 with nine extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).

Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (20.0%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has an RBI in five of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

