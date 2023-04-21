On Friday, Christian Walker (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .222 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Walker has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Walker has driven in a run in 10 games this season (52.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
