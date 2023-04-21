On Friday, Christian Walker (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .222 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Walker has driven in a run in 10 games this season (52.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings