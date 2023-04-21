The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-5.5) 228.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-5.5) 228.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-5) 228.5 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-5.5) 228.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 229.5 combined points per game, 1.0 more point than this contest's over/under.
  • Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1
Jaylen Brown 25.5 -125 26.6
Derrick White 15.5 -125 12.4
Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -125 14.9
Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5

