Alek Thomas -- hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 2.70 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.