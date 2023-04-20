The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA. The Kings lead the series 2-0.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 6.5)

Kings (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



The Kings have put together a 45-36-1 ATS record this season compared to the 39-42-1 mark from the Warriors.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 51.9% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Golden State does it more often (54.9% of the time) than Sacramento (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, while the Kings are 13-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is surrendering 117.1 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined offensively, putting up 118.9 points per contest (second-best).

With 29.8 dimes per game, the Warriors are best in the league in the category.

The Warriors are dominating in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (16.6 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from downtown (38.5%).

Of the shots taken by Golden State in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (61.5% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been from beyond three-point land (38.5%).

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, Sacramento is the best team in the league (120.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).

The Kings are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Sacramento attempts 42.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 31.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 57.7% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.

