The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, April 20 at 10:30 PM ET.

The teams play once again after the Suns defeated the Clippers 123-109 Tuesday. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 38 points, while Kawhi Leonard put up 31 for the Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee), Paul George: Out (Leg)

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

The Suns have been racking up 114 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7 224

