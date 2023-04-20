The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSAZ

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns post 114.1 points per game in home games, compared to 113.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

In home games, Phoenix is allowing 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (113.9).

The Suns are sinking 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries