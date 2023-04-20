Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|224.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 45 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Phoenix's outings this year is 225.2, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
- Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|45
|54.9%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|40
|48.8%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- Five of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Phoenix owns a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- When Phoenix scores more than 113.1 points, it is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|10-10
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|1-4
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
