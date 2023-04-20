The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -7.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 45 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Phoenix's outings this year is 225.2, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
  • Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2
Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
  • Five of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Phoenix owns a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
  • The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).
  • When Phoenix scores more than 113.1 points, it is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40
Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
33-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
33-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
36-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

