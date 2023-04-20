The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Clippers 114 - Suns 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 7)

Clippers (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Clippers (40-42-0) this year.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 7 or more (20%).

Phoenix and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Los Angeles and its opponents (40 of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Clippers are 9-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, Phoenix is scoring 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest on defense (sixth-ranked).

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns rank third-best in the league in the category.

The Suns are draining 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They own a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.