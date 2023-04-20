The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .316 with three doubles.
  • In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Ahmed has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
  • In four games this year (36.4%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 6.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
