Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .316 with three doubles.
- In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Ahmed has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
- In four games this year (36.4%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 6.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.