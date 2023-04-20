The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .316 with three doubles.

In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Ahmed has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.

In four games this year (36.4%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings