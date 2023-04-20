After hitting .286 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .258 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Gurriel has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In four games this year (25.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings