Josh Rojas -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 20 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.424) and OPS (.783) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 88th in slugging.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (10 of 15), with multiple hits five times (33.3%).

In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.

In six games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings