Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while hitting .154.
- McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.