The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while hitting .154.

McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings