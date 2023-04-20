The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .375 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (38.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this year.

Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

