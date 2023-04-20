The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (hitting .303 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .261 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Moreno has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
