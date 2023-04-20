Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (hitting .303 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Cardinals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .261 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Moreno has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.