In the series opener on Thursday, April 20, Michael Wacha will take the mound for the San Diego Padres (9-11) as they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8), who will answer with Ryne Nelson. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (2-1, 6.06 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (1-0, 3.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Diamondbacks and Padres matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won four of those games.

The Padres have gone 3-6 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Padres have a 1-3 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with nine wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alek Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.