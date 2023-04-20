The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Thursday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Padres are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+110). The total for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -135 +110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. For three consecutive games, Arizona and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being nine runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

Arizona has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 9-6 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 19 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 6-6 5-2 6-6 8-3 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.