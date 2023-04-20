Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 19 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .554, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this year (26.3%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in eight of 19 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.