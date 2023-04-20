On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 19 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .554, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this year (26.3%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored in eight of 19 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings