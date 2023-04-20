After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Walker has had a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Walker has driven in a run in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings