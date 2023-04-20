Chris Paul NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Clippers - April 20
Chris Paul and the rest of the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:30 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Paul's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|13.9
|14.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.3
|4.9
|Assists
|9.5
|8.9
|8
|PRA
|27.5
|27.1
|27.6
|PR
|--
|18.2
|19.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2
Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers
- This season, Chris Paul has made five shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 4.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Paul's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.
- The Clippers give up 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Clippers are 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the NBA, allowing 12.2 makes per game.
Chris Paul vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/18/2023
|38
|16
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4/16/2023
|39
|7
|11
|10
|1
|0
|2
|2/16/2023
|33
|5
|3
|11
|0
|0
|4
|12/15/2022
|36
|15
|7
|13
|2
|1
|2
|10/23/2022
|33
|7
|8
|11
|1
|1
|1
