The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .316 with three doubles.
  • Ahmed has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (27.3%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • Ahmed has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Cardinals will send Woodford (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
