Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .316 with three doubles.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (27.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Cardinals will send Woodford (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
