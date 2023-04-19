The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .316 with three doubles.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (27.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

Ahmed has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings