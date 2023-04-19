Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 3-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Gurriel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .409 with one homer.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (26.7%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In four games this year (26.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .345 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.