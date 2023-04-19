Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 2-for-5 with a triple) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .250 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Marte has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .345 to opposing hitters.
