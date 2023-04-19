After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .235 with two walks.

Twice in six games this year, Herrera has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.

In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Herrera has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings