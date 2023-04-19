On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while batting .157.
  • In five of 16 games this season (31.3%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals will send Woodford (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
