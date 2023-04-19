On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while batting .157.

In five of 16 games this season (31.3%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings