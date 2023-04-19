Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) will match up against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch is set for 1:15 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-185). A 10-run total is set for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 1:15 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Jake Woodford - STL (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner - ARI (0-2, 7.90 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 13 games this season and won six (46.2%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Cardinals went 4-5 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Diamondbacks have won in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jake McCarthy 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +1600 - 4th

