How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte hit the field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.
- Arizona is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 83 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.3 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Madison Bumgarner (0-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In three starts this season, Bumgarner has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Braxton Garrett
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Ryan Weathers
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Madison Bumgarner
|Brad Keller
