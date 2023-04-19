Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Jake Woodford, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won three of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 18 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 6-5 5-1 6-6 8-2 3-5

