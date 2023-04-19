Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on April 19.
The St. Louis Cardinals will give the nod to Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.
- This year, Arizona has won three of four games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (83 total runs).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Madison Bumgarner vs Trevor Rogers
|April 15
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Braxton Garrett
|April 16
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Zac Gallen vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
|April 18
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Drey Jameson vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Jake Woodford
|April 20
|Padres
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Wacha
|April 21
|Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Seth Lugo
|April 22
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Yu Darvish
|April 23
|Padres
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Ryan Weathers
|April 24
|Royals
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Brad Keller
