Wednesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on April 19.

The St. Louis Cardinals will give the nod to Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.

This year, Arizona has won three of four games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (83 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule