On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with 17 hits, batting .274 this season with seven extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 73rd in batting average, 136th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Carroll has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (33.3%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Carroll has had an RBI in five games this year (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%).
  • He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), including three multi-run games (16.7%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .345 to opposing batters.
