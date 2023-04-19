On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 17 hits, batting .274 this season with seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 136th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (33.3%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has had an RBI in five games this year (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%).

He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), including three multi-run games (16.7%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings