Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 17 hits, batting .274 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 136th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (33.3%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has had an RBI in five games this year (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%).
- He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), including three multi-run games (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .345 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.