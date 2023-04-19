The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .203 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Walker has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings