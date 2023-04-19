Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .203 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Walker has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
