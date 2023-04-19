Alek Thomas -- batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .170 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.

This season, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 16 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Thomas has had an RBI in three games this year.

In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings