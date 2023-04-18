Devin Booker and Russell Westbrook are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) meet at Footprint Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Suns were defeated by the Clippers on Sunday, 115-110. Kevin Durant scored 27 in a losing effort, while Kawhi Leonard led the winning squad with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 27 9 11 1 2 3 Devin Booker 26 1 3 4 3 0 Torrey Craig 22 4 1 1 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton averages a team-best 10 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the floor.

Booker paces the Suns with 27.8 points per game and 5.5 assists, while also putting up 4.5 rebounds.

Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Chris Paul is tops on the Suns at 8.9 assists per game, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.9 points. He is fourth in the league in assists.

Torrey Craig posts 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 19.9 2.9 4.5 1.5 0.5 1.1 Chris Paul 11.6 3.9 5.9 1.1 0.3 1.9 Kevin Durant 15.5 3.8 2.8 0.2 0.8 1.8 Deandre Ayton 10.4 5.6 0.4 0.3 0.7 0 Torrey Craig 9.4 4.3 1 0.5 0.9 1.1

