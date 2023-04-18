As they ready for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38), the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 at Footprint Center.

The Clippers beat the Suns 115-110 on Sunday when they last played. Kawhi Leonard's team-leading 38 points led the Clippers to the victory. Kevin Durant had 27 points for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: Out (Leg)

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.

Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Suns have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 114.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 113.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8 226.5

