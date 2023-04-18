In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be seeking a win against Los Angeles Clippers.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 224.7 points per game combined, 1.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Booker 28.5 -125 26.0 Devin Booker 28.5 -125 27.8 Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 27.0 Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 29.1 Deandre Ayton 17.5 -105 18.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kevin Durant or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.