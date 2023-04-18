In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be seeking a win against Los Angeles Clippers.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Clippers Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-8) 226.5 -350 +290 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-8.5) 226.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-7.5) 226 -370 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-7.5) 225.5 -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
  • The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 224.7 points per game combined, 1.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Devin Booker 28.5 -125 26.0
Devin Booker 28.5 -125 27.8
Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 27.0
Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 29.1
Deandre Ayton 17.5 -105 18.0

