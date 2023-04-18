The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Clippers lead the series 1-0.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Clippers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 8)

Clippers (+ 8) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Suns have had more success against the spread than the Clippers this season, sporting an ATS record of 41-38-3, compared to the 40-42-0 mark of the Clips.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 8 or more (never covered this season).

Both Phoenix and Los Angeles games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Clippers are 9-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

This season, Phoenix is averaging 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

This season, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.2% threes (29% of the team's baskets).

