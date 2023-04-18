Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .324 with two doubles.
- In 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
