The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .324 with two doubles.
  • In 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.