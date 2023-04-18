Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .250.

Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last outings.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings