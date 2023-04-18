After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings