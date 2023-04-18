The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while hitting .170.
  • McCarthy has had a hit in five of 15 games this season (33.3%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 15 games this year.
  • McCarthy has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
