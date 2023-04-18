The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while hitting .170.

McCarthy has had a hit in five of 15 games this season (33.3%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).

He has not homered in his 15 games this year.

McCarthy has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 15 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

