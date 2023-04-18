On Tuesday, Evan Longoria (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .286.

Longoria has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings