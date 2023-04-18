How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Nolan Arenado to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 14 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 55 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Arizona has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 75 (4.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .298.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.3 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.318 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing four innings without allowing a run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Janson Junk
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Braxton Garrett
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Ryan Weathers
