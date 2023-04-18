The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Nolan Arenado to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 14 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 55 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 75 (4.4 per game).

The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .298.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.3 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.318 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing four innings without allowing a run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Home Drey Jameson Janson Junk 4/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ryne Nelson Braxton Garrett 4/16/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 4/23/2023 Padres - Home Drey Jameson Ryan Weathers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.