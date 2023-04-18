Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 3-2 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 17 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 5-5 5-1 5-6 8-2 2-5

