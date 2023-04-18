Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Arizona has a record of 3-2 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 17 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-2
|5-5
|5-1
|5-6
|8-2
|2-5
