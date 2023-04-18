Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) at 7:45 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-1) for the St. Louis Cardinals and Drey Jameson (2-0) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (75 total runs).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Drey Jameson vs Janson Junk
|April 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Madison Bumgarner vs Trevor Rogers
|April 15
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Braxton Garrett
|April 16
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Zac Gallen vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
|April 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Jake Woodford
|April 20
|Padres
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Wacha
|April 21
|Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Seth Lugo
|April 22
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Yu Darvish
|April 23
|Padres
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Ryan Weathers
