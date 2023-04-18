Devin Booker could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Booker, in his last game (April 16 loss against the Clippers) produced 26 points, four steals and three blocks.

Below, we dig into Booker's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.8 26.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.3 Assists 4.5 5.5 5.5 PRA 39.5 37.8 36.2 PR -- 32.3 30.7 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Devin Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers give up 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 43 26 1 3 0 3 4 2/16/2023 35 19 3 9 1 1 0 12/15/2022 35 14 4 4 1 0 1 10/23/2022 35 35 1 4 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Booker or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.