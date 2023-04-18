The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.6%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings