Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.6%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.44 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
