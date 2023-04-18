Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .132 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .186 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Walker has recorded a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run in eight games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
