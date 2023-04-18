The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in 42 of 82 games this season.

Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -600 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.

The average over/under for Atlanta's matchups this season is 236.6, 7.1 more points than this game's total.

Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.

Four of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0).

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.