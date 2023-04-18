The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .186 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • This year, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 15 games (26.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.44 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd.
