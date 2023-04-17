Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Today - April 17
The Golden State Warriors (44-38) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, April 17 at 10:00 PM ET.
On Saturday when these squads last played, the Kings defeated the Warriors 126-123. De'Aaron Fox's team-high 38 points led the Kings to the victory. Stephen Curry had 30 points for the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Andre Iguodala
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|2.1
|2.1
|2.4
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|20.4
|2.7
|4.5
|Ryan Rollins
|PG
|Out For Season
|Foot
|1.9
|1
|0.5
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matthew Dellavedova
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|1.5
|0.4
|1.3
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
Warriors Season Insights
- The Warriors put up only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).
- When Golden State scores more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.
- The Warriors' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 123.8 points per contest compared to the 118.9 they've averaged this year.
- Golden State hits 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9).
- The Warriors put up 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in the league), while giving up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 120.7 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 118.6 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points than their season average (120.7).
- Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.
- The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and concede 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-2
|240
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.